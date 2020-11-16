Death investigation underway at marina in Hampton

Police are investigating at Customs House Marina on Settlers Landing Road. The investigation also involves a submerged vessel.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police launched a death investigation at a marina in Hampton Monday afternoon.

Hampton police tweeted around 4:15 p.m. about an investigation taking place in the 700 block of Settlers Landing Road.

According to the tweet, dispatchers got a call about someone who may have died there at 11:41 a.m. Monday.

Authorities are also looking into a vessel that sunk at the marina as part of the death investigation.

Details are a bit scarce, but 13News Now will update this story when we get more information.