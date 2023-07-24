Deputies need help identifying suspects in shooting at Kiln Creek Park in York County

The suspects are believed to live in Hampton or Newport News and are known to frequent the post office at Aberdeen Road and Briarfield Road in Hampton.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Deputies are searching for two men wanted for a shooting in York County.

The shooting happened on July 18 near Kiln Creek Park. Deputies said they were called to the park for a report of shots fired but no injuries were reported.

