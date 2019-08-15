HAMPTON, Va. — Next year, the public could live in a former elementary school in Hampton.

The City of Hampton and development group Wythe Elementary School LLC closed on a deal for the former school earlier this month.

Developer John Garland said his group paid the city just $10 for the entire building. Garland said the "horrid" condition meant the city was pleased to find both a new use for the old school and a developer who wished to restore its historic roots.

He said the building is currently more of a liability than an asset.

Garland said it will cost about $6.9 million to renovate, complete asbestos abatement, and clean out interior damage. Construction crews have already begun work on the property.

Wythe Elementary School was built in 1937 and closed in 2010. It's been vacant for the last nine years.

Once the restoration project is complete, Garland said the development group should receive between $2 and $3 million in historic tax credits from both the Commonwealth of Virginia and the federal government. He said these tax credits make it financially possible to restore this building.

The 40-room apartment building will keep some hallmarks of the old school, such as the glazed tile floors, chalkboards, and the entrance sign reading: "Enter to learn, leave to serve."

Construction is scheduled to finish around August 2020.

Garland said he hopes to have the building "fully leased" by then.

13News Now was not able to reach the City of Hampton for comment about this story on Thursday.