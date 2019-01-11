HAMPTON, Va. — Disney on Ice returns to Hampton Coliseum this weekend and we went behind the scenes to talk to Kayla who plays Anna from "Frozen."

13News Now traffic anchor Bethany Reese even got the chance to see the character's pre-show routine, including getting a chance to dress up.

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures runs through Nov. 3 at the Hampton Coliseum.

The show features Disney characters from Mary Poppins Returns, Moana, Frozen, Lion King, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, Aladdin, Disney Princesses, and Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy.

For ticket information, click here.

RELATED: 'Lizzie McGuire's' family joins Hilary Duff to reprise roles for new Disney+ show

RELATED: Verizon to offer customers free year of Disney+

RELATED: How you can win $1,000 to watch Disney movies

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.