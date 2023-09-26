Disney on Ice coming to Hampton Coliseum

There are shows at varying times from Oct. 19 through 22. Tickets start at $20.

HAMPTON, Va. — Disney fans in Hampton Roads will be getting a chance to see their favorite characters on the rink once again.

Disney On Ice: Magic in the Stars is coming to Hampton Coliseum where you can "take a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie and friends through timeless stories of Cinderella, Aladdin, Toy Story and Cars and today's favorites including Encanto, Frozen 2, and Moana."

It will also feature the "on-ice debut of Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon."