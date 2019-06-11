HAMPTON, Va. — Work will be done on parking lots in downtown Hampton to update signs and draw new parking stripes.
Public Works crews will start restriping more than 20 lots and replacing or updating signs in and around those lots starting Nov. 12.
The work is expected to end on Dec. 2 depending on the weather. An electronic sign will be posted near the lots a day before the work begins. All the vehicles should be removed from the lots on the day work is scheduled.
The closings will affect public parking and parking for city employees. Parking restrictions on some lots will be lifted while nearby lots are being worked on.
Here's the work schedule for crews:
- Tuesday, Nov. 12: The parking lots at 185 Queen Street and 114 Franklin Street – near the Ruppert Sargent Building – will be closed for the day while work takes place. City employees who work in Ruppert Sargent and on Queens Way are encouraged to use the parking garage at 555 Settlers Landing Road.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13: The parking lot at 113 Franklin St., near the Ruppert Sargent Building, will be closed to the public and city employees. City employees who work in Ruppert Sargent and on Queens Way are encouraged to use the parking garage at 555 Settlers Landing Road.
- Thursday, Nov. 14: One of two parking lot at 115 Lincoln St, near Armistead Avenue, will be closed.
- Friday, Nov. 15: The second lot at 115 Lincoln St. near Armistead Avenue, will be closed.
- Monday, Nov. 18: The parking lots at 136 Kings Way and 51 Lincoln St. – near High Court Lane, will be closed.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19: A second parking lot at 136 Kings Way and the lot at 270 Eaton St. – near the intersection with Lincoln Street – will be closed.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20: A third parking lot at 136 Kings Way and the lot at 27 South King St. will be closed.
- Thursday, Nov. 21: The parking lots at 20 West Queens Way and 601 Settlers Landing Road will be closed.
- Friday, Nov. 22: The parking lot at 124 High Court Lane will be closed.
- Saturday, Nov. 23: Parts of the lot at 22 Lincoln St. and the lot at 114 East Pembroke Avenue, both near City Hall, will be closed.
- Sunday, Nov. 24: The other half of the parking lot at 22 Lincoln St. and the lot at 108 East Pembroke Ave. – both near City Hall – will be closed.
- Monday, Nov. 25: The parking lot at 16 Wine St. will be closed.
- Tuesday, Nov. 26: The parking lot at 88 West Pembroke Ave, near Harrison Street, will be closed.
- Monday, Dec. 2: The parking lots at 15 Old Town Lane and on Wine Street will be closed.