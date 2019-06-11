HAMPTON, Va. — Work will be done on parking lots in downtown Hampton to update signs and draw new parking stripes.

Public Works crews will start restriping more than 20 lots and replacing or updating signs in and around those lots starting Nov. 12.

The work is expected to end on Dec. 2 depending on the weather. An electronic sign will be posted near the lots a day before the work begins. All the vehicles should be removed from the lots on the day work is scheduled.

The closings will affect public parking and parking for city employees. Parking restrictions on some lots will be lifted while nearby lots are being worked on.

Here's the work schedule for crews: