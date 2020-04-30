Dozens of packages sitting outside FedEx facility in Hampton means customers are waiting...and waiting

Video on Facebook showed packages piled up at the FedEx Ground location in Hampton. People have been waiting for deliveries for weeks. We looked into it.

HAMPTON, Va. — A video posted on Facebook shows numerous packages sitting outside a FedEx Ground center in Hampton, and it got a pretty huge response from the community.

Raymond Miltier is the person who shared the video that shows parcels spilling out of the facility on Floyd Thompson Boulevard. Many people said, like Miltier, they had been waiting for long periods of time to get their deliveries from FedEx.

The post garnered nearly 2,000 shares after it was posted Wednesday. Several people commented that they experienced the same issues with mail.

13News Now reached out to FedEx about the apparent backups:

FedEx Ground is experiencing a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic, while navigating associated business closures and other constraints that have impacted operations in the Hampton, Virginia, area. We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by recent service delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work with our service providers to implement contingency plans designed to restore service levels. We encourage customers who have concerns about their shipments to visit fedex.com for information or call FedEx Customer Service at 1.800.GoFedEx.