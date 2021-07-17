Driver seriously injured after crashing vehicle into tow truck at HRBT

Virginia State Police said Wilson C. Lee fell asleep behind the wheel on I-64 and hit a tow truck that was stopped in a safety work zone.

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was left seriously hurt after being in a vehicle crash on Interstate 64 Saturday morning. They crashed into a tow truck.

Virginia State Police said the incident happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, July 17. That's when they got a call about a two-vehicle crash, where someone was injured in the safety work zone at the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

Officers said Wilson Christopher Lee was driving a 2009 Mercedes, eastbound on I-64 when he fell asleep behind the wheel and hit a Dodge 5500 tow truck that was stopped.

The tow truck was stopped inside the work zone with all of its lights on when it was hit, while the truck driver was outside of the vehicle picking up debris.

According to police, the tow truck was pushed over 391 feet after impact.

Police said Lee was taken to the Norfolk Sentara Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He had on a seatbelt during the crash.

Officers confirmed that alcohol was not involved in the crash and Lee is being charged with reckless driving.