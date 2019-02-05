HAMPTON, Va. — Personal Innovations first event of the year will be the Dyno Day and Car Show!

This event is for the whole family where you can check out awesome cars.

Admission for the event is free. All proceeds from the show will be donated to CareNet Peninsula, a nonprofit that brings practical help and hope to women facing pregnancy decisions on the Peninsula.

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at 228 Patterson Avenue.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the winning cars. To register your car please call the shop at 757-224-0857 for the car show and dyno. Admission fee is $50 per dyno entry and $15 per show entry.

Enjoy some amazing rides and help support a great cause!

For more information visit their website.

