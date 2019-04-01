HAMPTON, Va. — A Florida family is counting their blessings after their car was riddled with bullets while they were pulling onto Interstate 64 in Hampton last Saturday.

Christen Roberts, his girlfriend, Jamie Jackson, and their four kids were in Hampton visiting family.

Roberts said they left Cookout and were heading back to where they were staying early Saturday morning when they heard gunshots.

“Glass shattered in my face,” Roberts said. “Before you know it we were under fire.”

It happened right as Roberts got on I-64 from Armistead Avenue. Roberts said he tried to shield his girlfriend, and all they could do was pray, with their four kids in the backseats.

“The bullets went around our head, God had us in a bubble,” Jackson said.

A bullet grazed Roberts in the leg but miraculously, he was able to pull over safely. His 14-year-old son called the police. All the kids were unharmed.

“I didn't hear anyone crying but I kept saying look at mommy,” Jackson said.

The family packed up their things and headed back south Friday afternoon. They said they're counting their blessings.

“The trooper said, 'You are lucky. Do you need to get anything out of your vehicle?' I said 'I have everything I need my kids are safe,'” Jackson said.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.