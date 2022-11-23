x
Hampton

Family displaced after house fire in Hampton

No one was hurt.
Credit: Hampton Fire & Rescue
Big Sky Drive fire on 11/23/22

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton firefighters put out a fire not far from the Hampton Roads Center on Wednesday morning.

An alert from the city said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story building on the 20th block of West Big Sky Drive.

Firefighters confirmed that they received a call about the fire at 10:22 a.m.

It's not clear how the fire started, yet.

When firefighters arrived, everyone had made it safely out of the home.

No one was hurt. 

In the aftermath, the Red Cross is helping the two adults and four children who were displaced. 

