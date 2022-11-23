Family displaced after house fire in Hampton

No one was hurt.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton firefighters put out a fire not far from the Hampton Roads Center on Wednesday morning.

An alert from the city said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story building on the 20th block of West Big Sky Drive.

Firefighters confirmed that they received a call about the fire at 10:22 a.m.

It's not clear how the fire started, yet.

When firefighters arrived, everyone had made it safely out of the home.

