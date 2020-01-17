Family, dog displaced after fire destroys home in Hampton

The Fire Prevention Branch said the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical equipment malfunction.

A family of three and their dog are without a home after a fire damaged it on Thursday night.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue said it responded after 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Yorkshire Terrace.

Fire crews arrived and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the home.

The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. There was also water damage.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire. Three people and 1 dog were displaced.

No one was injured.

