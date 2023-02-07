One man dead, another injured following crash on I-664 in Hampton

State police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on I-664 north, near Power Plant Parkway.

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police say a man was killed and another injured after their car went off Interstate 664 in Hampton on Monday afternoon.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a 2007 Lexus E350 sedan ran off the roadway and hit a construction barrel. It then continued off the road and into a ditch, hitting several trees before coming to a stop.

The front-seat passenger, 38-year-old Alvin Lamar Emanuel of Suffolk, died upon impact. State police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver, Joseph L. Locklear Jr., was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.