Hampton motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle, the Hampton Police Division said.

The crash happened around 4:21 p.m. Sunday on Whealton Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the motorcycle was traveling south on Whealton toward W. Mercury Boulevard when an Acura driving northbound attempted to make a left-hand turn, causing the motorcycle to hit the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 53-year-old Alvin Claibourne of Hampton, was taken to Riverside Hospital, where he died early Monday morning.

Police said the driver of the Acura remained at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with investigators.