FedEx says it's making progress in Hampton, as customers still wait on deliveries

This comes after a FedEx Ground customer posted a video on Facebook showing packages left outside and stacked on top of each other last week.

HAMPTON, Va. — Frustration is mounting for FedEx Ground customers. Many are still waiting for deliveries from the Hampton facility.

The company appeared as if it was still swamped with packages on Friday afternoon. A FedEx driver sent 13News Now a video that shows the inside of the facility last week. It shows packages all over the place.

He said while the pandemic played a part in the increase in packages, that is what it’s looked like for months.

However, FedEx Ground said it’s making progress. A spokesman sent this statement to 13News Now:

I can report that the station is making progress in restoring service levels through the support of additional package handler and driver resources deployed from other FedEx Ground stations and service providers in the region.

A spokesman told 13News Now last week more people are shopping online during the pandemic, and the company is getting flooded with packages coming in.

Mandi Umphlett ordered patio furniture on April 12. She said FedEx Ground was supposed to deliver her package on the 18th. Now on May 8, she still doesn't have her order.

“Three plus weeks I was waiting for my stuff and was not notified,” Umphlett said. “FedEx was not being transparent with what was going on and they need to be held accountable.”

Umphlett is not alone. Tons of people have contacted 13News Now in the last week with similar stories.

“I have friends who are waiting on N-95 masks for their job so they're safe and she can't get that because they're sitting a FedEx,” Umphlett said. “Do something, don't just let us sit at home screaming at the companies we're ordering from when it has nothing to do with them.”

A spokesman also said in a statement: