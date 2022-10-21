x
Hampton

Several residents, firefighters hurt at apartment complex fire in Hampton

A tweet from Hampton Fire & Rescue shortly before 6 a.m. said that four residents and 8 firefighters were hurt. This is a developing story.

HAMPTON, Va. — Firefighters in Hampton are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning. 

According to dispatch, the first call came in about the incident at 1:36 a.m. 

That's at the Township in Hampton Woods Apartment Homes on Marcella Road. 

As of 5:30 a.m., 13News Now can confirm that crews are still working at the scene. 

A tweet from Hampton Fire & Rescue shortly before 6 a.m. said that four residents and eight firefighters were hurt. 

Further details are limited at this time. 

This is a developing story.

