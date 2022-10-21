Several residents, firefighters hurt at apartment complex fire in Hampton

A tweet from Hampton Fire & Rescue shortly before 6 a.m. said that four residents and 8 firefighters were hurt. This is a developing story.

HAMPTON, Va. — Firefighters in Hampton are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.

According to dispatch, the first call came in about the incident at 1:36 a.m.

That's at the Township in Hampton Woods Apartment Homes on Marcella Road.

As of 5:30 a.m., 13News Now can confirm that crews are still working at the scene.

Further details are limited at this time.

Hampton units currently on scene in the 200 block of Marcella Rd. Incident was upgraded to a 2nd alarm. 4 civilians and 8 firefighters were injured. Incident will be under investigation. pic.twitter.com/YF2Sfx9CMM — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) October 21, 2022

Here’s video from a viewer who caught the flames earlier this morning.



Emergency dispatchers say they received a call about the fire after 1:30a.



📸: Margaret Owens#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oiaV2OnflH — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) October 21, 2022

Margaret Owens lives in the building next to the one that caught fire.



She describes the scene when she and her husband woke up and heard firefighters on the scene.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/6GQUfmHopq — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) October 21, 2022