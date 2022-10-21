Several residents, firefighters hurt at apartment complex fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Firefighters in Hampton are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.
According to dispatch, the first call came in about the incident at 1:36 a.m.
That's at the Township in Hampton Woods Apartment Homes on Marcella Road.
As of 5:30 a.m., 13News Now can confirm that crews are still working at the scene.
A tweet from Hampton Fire & Rescue shortly before 6 a.m. said that four residents and eight firefighters were hurt.
Further details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story.