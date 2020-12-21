Fire crews respond after residential apartment complex catches on fire in Hampton; One tenant injured

Firefighters said smoke was coming from the third-floor apartments and the other units had smoke and water damage.

HAMPTON, Va. — One apartment complex in Hampton has been damaged after it caught on fire Monday afternoon.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue said it received a call on Monday, Dec. 21, around 12:18 p.m. about an apartment fire that broke out in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road.

When fire crews got to the scene they found smoke coming from the third-floor apartments. This was when the firefighters started searching the apartments, making sure there were no residents or other individuals still inside.

There was one person who was sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, officials said.

At first, firefighters were trying to put the flames out from inside of the building, and then eventually they began extinguishing from the outside. The fire was able to be put out within 40 minutes.

A second alarm went off to provide help in getting the fire put out quickly.

Firefighters said the third floor of the apartment complex was greatly damaged from heavy flames. The other 12 apartment units experienced smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Community Risk Reduction Branch at this time.