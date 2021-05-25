Fire breaks out at Hampton waste management facility

Investigators said it appeared to be accidental in nature. Similar recent fires were caused by improperly disposed of lithium-ion batteries.

HAMPTON, Va. — For at least the third time in the last month, a fire has broken out at a local waste management and recycling facility.

The latest fire happened Tuesday at Bay Disposal & Recycling located at 310 E Street in Hampton.

Hampton Fire-Rescue arrived to find heavy fire at the facility. It took crews several hours to extinguish the blaze, which the fire department described as being "deep-seated."

No one was hurt.

There's no word on an exact cause, although investigators said it appeared to be accidental in nature. Recent fires at another waste management facility, TFC Recycling in Chesapeake, had been caused by improperly disposed of lithium-ion batteries, which are often found in electronics like laptops, cell phones, and tablets.

At 10:41 units were dispatched to 310 E St, Bay Disposal for a commercial fire. Heavy fire was found at the trash facility upon arrival. Units were on scene for several hours to extinguish the deep seated fire. No injuries and the fire appears to be accidental in nature. pic.twitter.com/oNssjKO9nb — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) May 25, 2021

Such batteries should never be thrown out and instead, be taken to proper recycling drop-off sites.