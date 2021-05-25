Fire breaks out at Hampton waste management facility

HAMPTON, Va. — For at least the third time in the last month, a fire has broken out at a local waste management and recycling facility.
The latest fire happened Tuesday at Bay Disposal & Recycling located at 310 E Street in Hampton.
Hampton Fire-Rescue arrived to find heavy fire at the facility. It took crews several hours to extinguish the blaze, which the fire department described as being "deep-seated."
No one was hurt.
There's no word on an exact cause, although investigators said it appeared to be accidental in nature. Recent fires at another waste management facility, TFC Recycling in Chesapeake, had been caused by improperly disposed of lithium-ion batteries, which are often found in electronics like laptops, cell phones, and tablets.
Such batteries should never be thrown out and instead, be taken to proper recycling drop-off sites.
Information on other cities' hazardous item dropoffs: