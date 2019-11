HAMPTON, Va. — Firefighters are battling a blaze that has engulfed a Hampton house on Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Chesapeake Avenue, which is located near the waterfront. All occupants were able to get out safely.

As of 11:30 a.m. it remains an active fire scene.

13News Now has a crew on the scene and will post updates as they become available.