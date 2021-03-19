First woman to head Hampton Sheriff's Office to run for election

Former undersheriff Karen Bowden was sworn in as sheriff after B.J. Roberts died. Bowden said she plans to run for election to keep the position.

HAMPTON, Va. — Sheriff Karen Bowden said she is running for office to keep the position to which she was appointed in December 2020.

Bowden, who served as the undersheriff for 22 years, was sworn in after Sheriff B.J. Roberts died.

Roberts, who served as Hampton's sheriff for 28 years, had the distinction of being Virginia's longest-serving sheriff. He had planned to retire from the position in January.

Bowden put out a news release Friday in which she said, "I am prepared to continue and build upon Roberts' legacy of success."

Bowden added, "As Sheriff, my vision for the future is to lead, innovate and inspire. This vision includes enhancing inmate release programs by using modern technology to link our office with agencies that can assist our inmates with a smooth transition back to society once released,"

The news release said Bowden already has the endorsement of Commissioner of the Revenue Ross Mugler, Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell, and Hampton City Treasurer Molly Ward, as well as Delegate Martha Mugler.