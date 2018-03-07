HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Marine Police charged a fisherman from Poquoson after hundreds of dead fish began washing up along Buckroe Beach and Fort Monroe Tuesday.

Ellen Bolen, spokeswoman for Virginia Marine Resources Commission, told 13News Now that George Trice IV of Poquoson faces a charge of Impairing Use of State Waters. Bolen said Trice, who is a commercial fisherman, dumped the unwanted fish. The Virginia Department of Health issued a swim advisory for Fort Monroe as a result of the situation.

Right now: Hundreds of dead fish washed up on Buckroe Beach in Hampton as well as Fort Monroe. Virginia Department of Health issued swimming advisories. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yQqfNAzY2W — Niko Clemmons 13News Now (@13nikoclemmons) July 3, 2018

Hampton health officials placed signs along the beach warning people to stay out of the water. Staff members from Hampton’s Parks and Recreation Department worked with other departments and offices to clean up the dead fish and to make sure the beaches were clear and safe for visitors.

