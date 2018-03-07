HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Department of Health has issued a swim advisory for Fort Monroe, after dozens of dead fish washed up on the beach on Tuesday.

State officials said Tuesday afternoon that dead fish found on Buckroe and Fort Monroe beaches were the result of a commercial fishing boat dumping unwanted fish waste.

13News Now reporter Niko Clemmons reports that despite the presence of dead fish, there were still plenty of people swimming along the beach.

Hampton health officials are placing signs along the beach warning people to stay out of the water,

Right now: Hundreds of dead fish washed up on Buckroe Beach in Hampton as well as Fort Monroe. Virginia Department of Health issued swimming advisories. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yQqfNAzY2W — Niko Clemmons 13News Now (@13nikoclemmons) July 3, 2018

Hampton’s Parks and Recreation department staff was working with other departments and offices to clean up the dead fish manually and to make sure the beaches are clear and safe for visitors.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC