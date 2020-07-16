Former Hampton gym owner sentenced for drug trafficking ring

39-year-old Alex Jermaine Burnett once ran 9Round Gym in Peninsula Town Center, but according to prosecutors, he also ran a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who used to own a gym in Hampton was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for leading a large-scale drug trafficking ring.

39-year-old Alex Jermaine Burnett once ran 9Round Gym in Peninsula Town Center, but according to federal prosecutors, from 2013 to 2017 he also supervised people who distributed illegal drugs including cocaine, heroin, MDMA, marijuana, and crack.

The drugs were distributed throughout Hampton Roads, Newport News, and James City County.

Among the people involved in Burnett's organization was Deangelo Freeman, who at the time was a detective in the Special Investigations Unit of the Hampton Police Division.

Freeman previously pleaded guilty to passing information to Burnett about an ongoing FBI criminal investigation, which included compromising an undercover confidential informant.