Four shootings in four days in Hampton; police searching shooters and motives in each

A violent week in Hampton has left one man dead and three others hurt.

HAMPTON, Va. — There have been four shootings in four days in Hampton, and so far, no arrests. The latest shooting happened early Thursday morning.

Police said an 18-year-old man was walking in a neighborhood on Culotta Drive when someone drove by and shot him.

On Wednesday night, police said a 19-year-old man was jogging on Marcella Road when someone started shooting. The jogger got hit.

On Tuesday night, officers said someone shot and killed 19-year-old Ricky Brooks Jr. on Sacramento Drive.

On Monday night, police said someone shot a 17-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting in the area of Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way.

Three of these shootings share similarities. Sergeant R.C. Williams with the Hampton Police Division said in a statement:

"At this time these incidents appear to be isolated. There is nothing to indicate they are related, or that the victims were random. Aside from the similarity that these shootings took place in outdoor public spaces, they are believed to be unrelated."

Ervin Melton, who lives off of Marcella Road, said the string of violence is not surprising.

“It's not where you live, it's anywhere,” Melton said. “Kids think it's a joke to shoot at someone and speed off and it's a joke for them, but others suffer.”

Thomas Shepard has lived on Culotta Drive for 10 years. He said he heard at least five shots early Thursday morning, but it's not the first time.

“The first time it was shocking, but now if we see police, we say, 'What's going on at the corner?'” Shepard said. “It’s unfortunate but it's common now, especially with young people.”

Police are still searching for the shooters and motives in all four cases.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.