HAMPTON, Va. — If you look good, you feel good.

For 12 years, hair stylists and barbers at Hair Envy provide free cuts, hairstyles, book bags, and food to children the day before many of them go back to school.

April Cofield is one of the owners of Hair Envy. She knows how important it is to help boost a child's self-esteem.

“They go back not feeling left out and feeling included,” Cofield said. “We're from here so we like to give back because someone gave back to us.”

This is all part of the 12th annual back to school give back. It grows each year, as the word gets out.

They know it can help those families who may not be able to give their children the fresh cut or the new backpack on the first day.

“I can't put a term to the joy I get for doing this,” barber Lakkia White said.

Teveanna Hullum is a junior at Warwick High School. She loves how the workers treat them like family.

“They’re helping other people when they don't have help, I really appreciate it,” Hullum said.

Parents like Kishla Roberts are appreciative and said this is needed in the community.

“It's confidence, enthusiasm, they are ready to achieve the year,” Roberts said.

Cofield said before they go, they make sure to leave the children with a positive message heading back to school.

“Be kind, no bullying, go with a positive attitude and know you are special,” Cofield said.

