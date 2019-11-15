HAMPTON, Va. — Final arrangements have been made for a longtime delegate and beloved educator in Hampton Roads.

A wake for Dr. Mary Christian will be held on Sunday, November 17 at the First Baptist Church in Hampton from 5 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 229 N. King Street.

Her funeral will be on Monday, November 18 at the Hampton University Convocation Center. There will be a Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11 a.m. It is open to the public.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered that the state flag be lowered to half-staff at the Capitol and at all local, state, and federal buildings in the City of Hampton.

Christian passed away on Monday at the age of 95. She was the first African American and first woman from Hampton to be elected to the state legislature, post Reconstruction. She served nine consecutive terms representing Virginia’s 92 House District.

She started her academic career at Hampton Institute -- now Hampton University -- where she later returned as Director of the School of Education, rising to Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Education before retiring as professor emeritus.

In lieu of flowers, people are asked to contribute to the Barrette Peake Foundation at P.O. Box 1892, Hampton VA 23669.

