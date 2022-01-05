Garden supply center in Hampton welcomes 1,000+ people for cannabis seed giveaway

A local business 'pays it forward' in a unique way.

HAMPTON, Va. — Peninsula Hydroponics, a garden supply center in Hampton, gave away 1,000 cannabis seed packs on Saturday for free.

Adults aged 21 and older each received one ounce of seeds to grow their own plants. Lines wrapped around the shopping complex, off West Mercury Boulevard.

Last year, Virginia lawmakers approved the legal use and possession of marijuana for adults. However, selling marijuana isn’t legal in Virginia until 2024.

The owners of Peninsula Hydroponics told 13NewsNow they ran out of supply in a matter of four hours. They said free distribution events help improve education and access.

“And by getting these seeds into the hands of Virginians, you kind of keep it from being monopolized by giant corporations. And that’s part of the goal too," said Mike Jernigan. “We’re helping Virginians learn the craft and how to grow this plant and like I said, I hope that leads to more Virginia-based cannabis businesses as it continues to evolve.”

Peninsula Hydroponics has done this type of seed giveaway twice before. The next one should be this fall.