12-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound over the weekend.
The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive around 11:30 Saturday morning for a report of a possible shooting. First responders arrived to find the child dead inside a home.
A death investigation is currently underway, and police said everyone involved in the incident has been identified. Hampton police added that "this matter will not impact the safety of nearby residents."
No other information was immediately available.
If you know anything that may help detectives in this case or other crime, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.