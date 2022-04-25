12-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound in Hampton

First responders arrived to find the child dead inside a home on North Roger Peed Drive in Hampton. A death investigation is underway.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound over the weekend.

The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive around 11:30 Saturday morning for a report of a possible shooting. First responders arrived to find the child dead inside a home.

A death investigation is currently underway, and police said everyone involved in the incident has been identified. Hampton police added that "this matter will not impact the safety of nearby residents."

No other information was immediately available.