HAMPTON, Va. — The case against Julia Tomlin is now heading to trial.

On Monday, a Hampton grand jury returned all true bills of indictment, according to Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell.

There are now six charges against Tomlin, second-degree murder, three counts of felony child neglect, unlawful disposal of a body and child abuse.

Tomlin is accused of killing her son Noah last year. Bell told 13News Now in November, the toddler died from blunt force trauma and battered child syndrome.

Last month, an FBI Special Agent testified in court that after days of Tomlin insisting someone took Noah, Tomlin told the FBI that Noah drowned in the bath, hit his head and she attempted CPR. Tomlin later took back this statement.

Last month, 14 people testified, including the father of one of Tomlin's children. He testified that Julia bought heroin from him the night before Noah died.

Hampton Police investigators also presented new evidence, including photos of bloodstains that were cleaned from the wall and a shirt at Tomlin's home.

In June, a Hampton city spokesperson told us by law they cannot confirm, deny or discuss any social services involvement with Noah.

13News Now spoke with Noah's biological dad last week. He told 13News Now he didn't know he was the toddler's dad until it was too late.

The toddler was found dead at the Hampton Steam Plant on July 3 after disappearing on June 24.

A Hampton Police officer testified in December that he had to leave the scene after finding the remains of Noah Tomlin due to the overwhelming smell and sight.

Law enforcement and the community actively searched for Noah for days up until he was found.

His death shocked the entire area. Residents hoped for his safe return home up until the body was found.

Prosecutors presented evidence at the preliminary hearing that established enough probable cause to send the case to the grand jury, the judge said.

A grand jury will set Tomlin’s trial date on Friday.