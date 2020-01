HAMPTON, Va. — A bomb squad from Langley Air Force Base has been called to a Hampton house after a box filled with what appears to be training grenades was found inside.

Workers who were preparing to demolish the house in the 100 block of LaSalle Avenue found the box shortly before noon. No evacuations have been ordered, but Hampton Police ask that residents in the area shelter in place.

An EOD unit from Langley is on-scene to determine if the suspected ordnance poses a danger.