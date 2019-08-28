HAMPTON, Va. — A big-name chef is expected to drop by Hampton Roads on September 4, and you can enter a chance for a meet and greet!

Guy Fieri, the chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy winning TV host, will be visiting two new restaurants in Hampton on Wednesday, September 4.

He will be spending time with guests at Guy's Dive & Taco Joint from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anyone can enter to win a chance to Meet & Greet with Guy Fieri for you and a guest, plus signed memorabilia.

The sweepstakes close on September 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to enter to win.

Guy Fieri's newest pizza parlor and taco joint opened at the Power Plant Hampton Roads dining and entertainment district on June 27.

'Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint' and 'Guy’s Pizza Parlor' is located between PBR Hampton and Bass Pro Shops.

RELATED: Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor opens in Hampton

RELATED: Guy Fieri helps cook, serve dinner for Camp Fire first responders

RELATED: Guy Fieri makes visit to Norfolk, visits local restaurants