HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify the men who robbed a 7-Eleven early Thursday morning in Hampton.

The robbery happened at 1:30 a.m. at the convenience store located in the 800 block of East Little Back River Road. Investigators said two men entered the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

After receiving cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money, they fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a thin build black male, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black and white athletic shorts, black and white athletic shoes with blue and green medical gloves, pantyhose covering half of his face and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a thin build black male, last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, dark blue basketball shoes, and blue and green medical gloves.

If you have any information that may be able to help, police ask that you call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.