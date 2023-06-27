Hampton adds speeding fines to more residential neighborhoods

The Hampton City Council moved to add six more residential areas to a program that fines people $200 for speeding in certain neighborhoods.

HAMPTON, Va. — Jerri Wehrle says not much traffic hits Locksley Drive in Hampton.

“Our road, this side road, is pretty quiet," she said. "Every once in a while, we’ll get someone speeding late at night.”

Wehrle has lived in the area for over 20 years. Although her street is quiet, she said many people fly by Michael Woods Drive, one of the streets that leads into her neighborhood.

“When we first moved here, there was no lines on Michael’s Drive there," Wehrle said. "It was just wide open. It was horrible... and people would pass everyone all the time.”

She said not much has changed even with the yellow lines dividing the street.

“Matter of fact, I’ll go the back way out and not go down Michael’s Drive,” she said.

But she’s hoping a new city initiative coming to her neighborhood will get drivers to pump the brakes. Hampton City Council recently expanded a program that fines people $200 for speeding in residential neighborhoods.

“Partnered with this is going to be some additional enforcement in those areas,” said city spokeswoman Robin McCormick.

The roads already affected by the increased fines are Charlton Drive from Mercury Boulevard to the dead end, and Big Bethel Road between Mercury Boulevard and Todd's Lane.

The streets added include:

Northampton Drive from Todd's Lane to Burton Street

Gilbert Street from King Street to Eagle Point Road

Michael Woods Drive from Locksley Drive to Big Bethel Road

Silver Isles Boulevard from Old Buckroe Road to Hall Road

Farmington Boulevard from Todd's Lane to Estate Drive

Westview Drive from Saunders Road to the dead end

“A lot of these are when you enter a neighborhood and some people may have come off Mercury Blvd or a street with a higher speed limit and they’re still zooming,” McCormick said. "They need to slow down and the signs will certainly be a reminder of that."

The increased fines on the additional roads go into effect immediately but will not be implemented until signage is in place alerting motorists.

Streets can qualify for the extra fines if they have a sufficient volume of traffic, a speed limit at or below 35 mph, and a finding that 85% of the vehicles are traveling 10 mph above the posted speed limit.