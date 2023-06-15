Hampton allowing more businesses to host food trucks

The city government allowing food trucks in more areas and is streamlining the permitting process for food truck owners.

HAMPTON, Va. — You can expect to see more food trucks in Hampton come 2024.

The city government is allowing food trucks in more areas and is streamlining the permitting process that food truck owners go through, according to a press release from the city's government.

Previously, food trucks could only be set up in certain areas that allowed "outdoor sales" and "retail sales." This restriction largely affected special events in the downtown and Hampton Coliseum areas.

Now, businesses wishing to host a food truck can apply to be a "food truck host site." This allows more food trucks to sell items, while only allowing them in front of businesses that want them there.

The trucks will face some restrictions on where they can operate, such as no parking on public roads and no parking on dirt or grass. The trucks will have to be on a paved surface.

If a host site is approved, the business won't need to reapply each year.

Food trucks won't be allowed to operate in most residential neighborhoods, although they are allowed as part of special events.

Truck owners won't have to get a peddlers permit, and the previously required $25 per year per site on which they operate is no more. They'll still need a food truck business license, will have to follow regulations and be subject to inspections.

The Hampton City Council approved these changes on May 24 and the new permit process will roll out Jan. 1, 2024.