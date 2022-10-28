Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is on file from Aug. 19, 2022.
Get ready to make a splash!
After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia.
The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:
- Eight lanes, 50-meter competition pool with two movable bulkheads
- State-of-the-art timing and scoring by Colorado Time Systems
- Eight-lane 25-yard programming pool
- 1,500-seat elevated spectator viewing area
- 760 on-deck competitive seating
- Pool-side whirlpool jacuzzi
- 2 one-meter springboards and 2 three-meter springboards
- 2,030 square feet multipurpose room
- 1,280 square feet team room
- Culinary center, concession food service
- Outdoor splash park
Additionally, a city spokesperson said the facility already has events lined up for 2023:
- 2023 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- 2023 Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 5/6 Swimming & Diving Championships
- 2023 USA Artistic Swimming Junior Olympics
- 2023 Virginia Swimming Short Course Age Group Championships