Hampton Aquaplex prepares to open this fall

Recreational and competitive swimmers alike will find something to love about the state-of-the-art facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 14, 2021.

Over a year in the making, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is preparing to open this fall.

Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in July of 2021. It cost around $30 million to build, according to city officials.

The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:

Eight lanes, 50-meter competition pool with two movable bulkheads

State-of-the-art timing and scoring by Colorado Time Systems

Eight-lane 25-yard programming pool

1,500-seat elevated spectator viewing area

760 on-deck competitive seating

Pool-side whirlpool jacuzzi

2 one-meter springboards and 2 three-meter springboards

2,030 square feet multipurpose room

1,280 square feet team room

Culinary center, concession food service

Outdoor splash park