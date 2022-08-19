x
Hampton

Hampton Aquaplex prepares to open this fall

Recreational and competitive swimmers alike will find something to love about the state-of-the-art facility.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 14, 2021.

Over a year in the making, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is preparing to open this fall. 

Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in July of 2021. It cost around $30 million to build, according to city officials. 

The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:

  • Eight lanes, 50-meter competition pool with two movable bulkheads
  • State-of-the-art timing and scoring by Colorado Time Systems
  • Eight-lane 25-yard programming pool
  • 1,500-seat elevated spectator viewing area
  • 760 on-deck competitive seating
  • Pool-side whirlpool jacuzzi
  • 2 one-meter springboards and 2 three-meter springboards
  • 2,030 square feet multipurpose room
  • 1,280 square feet team room
  • Culinary center, concession food service
  • Outdoor splash park

Recreational and competitive swimmers alike will find something to love about the new Aquaplex, which is adjacent to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. 

