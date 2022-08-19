Hampton Aquaplex prepares to open this fall

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 14, 2021.
Over a year in the making, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is preparing to open this fall.
Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in July of 2021. It cost around $30 million to build, according to city officials.
The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:
- Eight lanes, 50-meter competition pool with two movable bulkheads
- State-of-the-art timing and scoring by Colorado Time Systems
- Eight-lane 25-yard programming pool
- 1,500-seat elevated spectator viewing area
- 760 on-deck competitive seating
- Pool-side whirlpool jacuzzi
- 2 one-meter springboards and 2 three-meter springboards
- 2,030 square feet multipurpose room
- 1,280 square feet team room
- Culinary center, concession food service
- Outdoor splash park
Recreational and competitive swimmers alike will find something to love about the new Aquaplex, which is adjacent to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum.