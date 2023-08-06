Bluegrass and Brew Festival returns to Hampton

The event will be packed with some of the nation's biggest musical acts along with local beers and ciders

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's Bluegrass and Brew Festival is coming back for its fourth year and the official schedule has been released.

The country festival returns from June 9 to 11 at the American Theatre.

The event will be packed with some of the nation's biggest bluegrass acts along with local beers and ciders like Capstan Bar Brewing Co., Oozlefinch Beers & Blending, Tradition Brewing Co., and more that show off the area's craft brewery scene.

Dailey & Vincent are playing on Friday at 8 p.m. showing off their "unique sound that blends bluegrass, traditional country, and gospel music."

Steep Canyon Rangers are performing on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Grammy-winning group has performed together for more than two decades.

And last but not least, Carbon Leaf will be performing on Sunday at 3 p.m. The quintet features vocal harmony, acoustic and electric guitars.

Tickets for standard seating are $35 and preferred seating starts at $45.