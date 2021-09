Cpl. E. Williams, a spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division, said teams were working to identify the body.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton rescue teams have recovered a person's body from the water near Fort Monroe.

Around 9:50 a.m., Cpl. E. Williams, a spokesperson for Hampton Police, said they were working to identify the body.

He couldn't share if it was a man or a woman.

Williams was notified about the water rescue around 9:05 a.m.