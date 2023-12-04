City of Hampton braces for police chief's departure

On Wednesday, Hampton City councilmembers met for first time since the surprising announcement of police chief exit.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton community is bracing for the exit of its police chief.

In a few weeks, Mark Talbot plans to leave Hampton to take on the same role in Norfolk.

Wednesday, Hampton City Council held its first meetings since the bombshell announcement. City leaders did not discuss the pending exit of their police chief.

Hampton city manager Mary Bunting told 13News Now she is waiting to speak with leadership in the police department before making any public statements about next steps in the search for Talbot’s replacement.

“I want to see a police chief to mirror what chief Talbot did. Understand the root cause of crime and understand what trauma does to the community if you don’t provide the resources that’s needed," said Gaylene Kanoyton, Hampton NAACP president.

Kanoyton spoke before council and publicly lauded Talbot's efforts in Hampton since his hire in 2021. Among them, those include improved police-community relations, more evidence-based policing, and despite a spike in homicides to start the year, a reduction in overall crime in Talbot's tenure.

Afterward, she told 13News Now she does not believe the city properly embraced Talbot or his accomplishments, and that could have played a role in his exit after only 21 months on the job.

Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer previously said they expect Talbot to start in his new role on May 1. Though Bunting said Talbot also shared that date with her, she did not specify when his last day will be in Hampton.

It’s also unclear who will step in as interim police chief in Talbot’s absence.

Meanwhile, Norfolk’s Interim Police Chief Police Mike Goldsmith is set to retire on April 14.

Community advocate BJ Estes said losing Talbot leaves “big shoes to fill.”

“He was actually making progress between law enforcement and people in the community, especially in the urban areas," said Estes.

Under Talbot, Estes said there’s been a noticeable change with police-community relations, as police officers are more visible and intentional about their interactions with people in his community.

“When you are smart enough to blend the law enforcement side with the community side, it bridges a gap," he said.

Multiple city council members have expressed disappointment with Talbot’s out-of-the-blue decision to leave, after he served on the hiring committee for Norfolk’s top cop.

Hampton is experiencing an uptick in violent crime with 14 homicides so far in 2023. But this comes on the heels of Hampton being the only city in Hampton Roads to report a drop in murders last year.

“I wouldn’t even attribute it to poor policing," said Estes. "I would attribute it to households.”

City leaders have attributed much of the issue to "bad actors." This week, Congressman Bobby Scott announced more than $4 million to support efforts to combat crime in Hampton.

Given the recent spike, 13News Now asked Estes if he and other community leaders are concerned about losing their leader at this time.

“It’s a concern, but at the same time, until it gets done and we get someone, we have to do our part, because we don’t know what we are going to get,” he said.

Estes said he wants the next police chief to prioritize "fairness and equality."

The NAACP Norfolk branch, along with local clergy, have raised concerns about the hiring process that landed Talbot the job. Community leaders recently called for the resignation of Filer, in wake of the announcement.

Hampton resident Michael Bostic also spoke before city councilmembers Wednesday night, and he shared a message for on the fence in Norfolk.

“Believe me, you’re getting a great product, not based on color, based on content, based on character, leadership ability, quality, skills," he said.