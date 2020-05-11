Shooting investigation underway in Hampton

The shooting was reported around 9:21 p.m. in the 200 block of Breckinridge Court. Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say a person was seriously hurt following a shooting in Hampton on Wednesday night.

There's no word on the victim's age or if there are any suspects at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.