Police investigate shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Breckinridge Court at 10:24 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects, and police do not have any additional information at this time.