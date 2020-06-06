Police investigate shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Breckinridge Court at 10:24 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no word on any suspects, and police do not have any additional information at this time.
If you know anything that may help police, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also send an anonymous tip by visiting their secure tip form at P3Tips.com.