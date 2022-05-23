Hampton police investigate shooting on Breckinridge Court, car fire

Police said they found a vehicle on fire nearby on Custer Court while investigating. They weren't sure if that was related to the shooting.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man whom was shot in Hampton on Monday afternoon may not survive, police said.

The Hampton Police Division said officers received a call about the incident in the 200 block of Breckinridge Ct. shortly after 1 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries. Medics took him to the hospital.

Officers also found a vehicle on fire nearby on Custer Court, but, as of midafternoon, they were not sure if it was related to the shooting.

Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, the man was shot while inside his home. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't clear, and investigators asked the public to help to identify any possible suspects.