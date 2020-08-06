Hampton business speaks out about store being vandalized during protest

A protest at Peninsula Town Center ended with people vandalizing and looting stores and now the businesses are left picking up the pieces.

HAMPTON, Va. — On June 2, looters at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton caused havoc and destruction to several stores, including Mr. Fix Cell Phone and Computer Repair. This came after days of rioting and protests all across Hampton Roads in response to the death of George Floyd and Hampton police said they arrested several people the night of the protest.

Courteney Washington, the store manager at Mr. Fix, found out her store was in trouble through an alert on her phone.

"The alert let me know that there was commotion and when I looked at the screen, I saw a trash can coming through the store door and a mannequin from the store across the street coming through the back window," she said.

The intruders stole some personal items and also tampered with the cash register, but didn’t get away with any money.

As of now, the Mr. Fix team is picking up the pieces, but they haven't let the vandalism stop them. The store has remained open with limited hours.

"Moving forward now, it's just making sure we have enough security as possible and paying attention to who is coming and going," Washington said.