Hampton businesses talk curfew impact

The City of Hampton is still on a temporary curfew through Saturday morning. This comes after protests ended in looting and vandalism Tuesday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — Some businesses in Hampton are boarded up. Some have done it as a precaution, but for others, it's because the damage is done.

People busted through the glass at DTLR in Hampton earlier this week. The store is closed due to "riots and break-ins."

Donovan Bradley's business Fertitta's is next door.

“Somebody was looking for an opportunity,” Bradley said.

This is part of the reason why Hampton is on a curfew through Saturday morning, to prevent any more destruction.

Governor Ralph Northam granted city leaders' request to implement the temporary curfew. This comes after a protest in Peninsula Town Center ended with businesses damaged and 10 people arrested.

“I understood because nothing has changed since Rodney King, but there is a right way to do it,” Bradley said.

Police haven't arrested anyone since implementing the curfew. However, officers ran into several people that were out after the curfew.

Hampton police say if officers see someone who is out after the curfew, they will let them know about the Governor's order and tell them to leave the area and go home. If that person doesn't follow instructions, officers will charge them with violating the executive order.

"A majority of the people did it right... a few bad apples make it look bad for everyone,” Bradley said.

There is another protest scheduled for Friday night. Bradley believes the curfew will curb the looting but wishes more was done.

“I understand the reason why, but I think we just need more police presence, and businesses are already hurting,” Bradley said.

Bradley noted that more businesses will reopen Friday under Phase 2, so this curfew could hurt. He, like many others, is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

“Of course, it'll hurt businesses some, but we've already been hurt by coronavirus,” Bradley said.