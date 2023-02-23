Historic Hampton carousel could be moved back to Buckroe Beach. Here's Why.

The carousel, located in Downtown Hampton on the Hampton River waterfront, is one of only 170 functioning antique carousels still in the country.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Council will seek public input on what do with the city's historic carousel, which is in disrepair and at risk of flooding in it's current location downtown.

The carousel, located on the Hampton River waterfront, is one of only 170 functioning antique carousels in the country and "a rare and beautiful example of American folk art," according to a city news release.

Right now, it sits on a spot where the ground elevation is five to six feet above sea level, according to an estimate that Guernsey Tingle Architect and President Tom Tingle presented to councilmembers on Wednesday.

The building's floor is 8.37 feet above sea level, which is below the current 11-foot requirement for new construction.

“We should do something to protect that historic carousel. Leaving it alone is not an option," Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray said at the meeting.

Tingle's report detailed two potential locations ithe carousel could be moved to: Downtown Hampton's Mill Point Park, which is eight to nine feet above sea level, and Buckroe Beach, a block from the water.

To disassemble and reassemble the carousel in a new building, it would cost $2.5 million at the current location downtown, $2.51 million at Mill Point Park and $2.8 million at Buckroe Beach, according to Tingle's estimate.

The report also mentioned another option to repair the carousel and its current building for about $316,800, but specified this would be a short-term solution due to the threat of flooding.

“We are still going to have to do what needs to be done to protect this historic structure," Councilman Steve Brown said Wednesday.

The carousel, which was originally located at the Buckroe Beach Amusement Park in the 1920s, is more than 100 years old and considered a historic artifact.

It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but has been closed since last summer when inspectors found issues with the supporting rods and the poles lifting the horses.

In the same meeting Wednesday, councilmembers also heard from Molly Ward with the Downtown Hampton Development Partnership about the group's plan for the carousel's current location on the waterfront next to the Virginia Air & Space Science Center.