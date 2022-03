The century-old carousel, closed since the start of the year, will reopen this Friday.

HAMPTON, Va. — The historic Hampton Carousel will reopen this week!

The carousel used to operate at the old Buckroe Beach Amusement Par,k and it's one of a small number of carousels that are still in use in the U.S.

The century-old carousel, closed since the start of the year, will reopen this Friday, April 1. It's located adjacent to the Virginia Air & Space Science Center on Settlers Landing Road.