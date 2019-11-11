HAMPTON, Va. — Members of the Phoebus High School Football Team will be having a talk with coaches and school administrators after a video appeared on social media showing at least some team members chanting the "N" word.

Kellie Goral, spokeswoman for Hampton City Schools, told 13News Now the school and the school division were aware of the video which appeared to be posted on the Instagram account of one of the players. From there, people began to share it.

The video seemed to be recorded at a Phoebus High School football game. Players stood in a group, using the "N" word to get themselves psyched up to play.

Most of the team members wore their helmets at the time, so it's not clear if every player took part in the chant.

Goral said, "The language contained in the video, or any other type of inappropriate offensive language, is not allowed."

She explained that Hampton City Schools was taking appropriate measures to address the video, based on the division's Student's Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.

Goral wrote in an email:

To emphasize what is expected of our students as they represent Phoebus High School, Hampton City Schools, and the community, the football coaching staff and Phoebus High School administration are meeting with the football team and their parents to reinforce the expectations of a student athlete.