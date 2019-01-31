HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Schools is delivering on its promise to help families of employees and students impacted by the weeks-long federal shutdown.

The district plans to give out $100 gift cards at its School Administration Center at 1 Franklin Street beginning Wednesday.

Gifts cards are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, while supplies last.

Individuals must present their federal identification along with a copy of their furlough letter. HCS parents or guardians must identify the school their child attends and HCS employees must have an employee identification badge.

HCS said it has given eight families gift cards and has about 40 left.

The gift cards are to local grocery stores, gas stations, and merchants.

