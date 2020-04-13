Hampton City Schools make second round of alternative learning plans available to students

School divisions across Hampton Roads are moving forward with teaching plans under the stay-at-home order.

HAMPTON, Va. — The second round of alternative learning plans are available online to students (PreK-12) in Hampton public schools.

PreK-4 and grade five English packets are being mailed to each student Tuesday. The alternative learning packets for grades PreK-4 and Grade 5 English are also available online on the division's Alternative Learning Plans website.

Last month, Governor Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia schools remain closed through the end of school year.

Crystal Adams has three children in the Hampton school system, one each in high school, middle school, and elementary school. They're all getting used to this new normal.

“I was talking to my two oldest [children], and they say they can get the work done but would love to be back in school,” Adams said. “I think they feel like the workload is heavier, and it's easier in class because they can ask teachers questions instead of waiting for a response.”

Hampton City Schools wrote on it's Facebook page, "We remain committed to our students and families and we are here to provide support. If at any point you have any questions in regard to learning or other available supports, please reach out to your child’s teacher or principal. As we enter the fourth marking period, we ask that our students stay engaged and do their best as we finish out the remainder of the school year. We are all in this together and sincerely appreciate the patience and support of our students, families, and HCS team."

For families without internet access, you can contact 727-2090 if you have a grade five student, 727-2123 if you have a student in grades six through eight, or 727-2006 if you have a student in grades nine through 12 for assistance.

If you need assistance from the Digital Help Desk (technical support hotline for technical issues, Chromebook questions, internet access) you can call 757-850-6875 between Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.