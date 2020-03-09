Hampton City Schools ready for virtual learning and preparing for in-classroom teaching

Hampton City Schools have acquired more personal protection equipment for students and staff.

HAMPTON, Va. — On Wednesday, the Hampton City School Board meeting brought many updates to their return to school plan. Some changes are already being made to protect students when they get back into the classroom.

According to Hampton's return to school plan, thousands of personal protection equipment just arrived to the school district. In addition, even before a decision is made to go back into a regular classroom setting students will have desk shields to extra protection.

Hampton teachers will also be allowed to bring in their own children in the classroom with them as they work.

Parents can now start viewing their child's new online school schedule.